Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,634. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

