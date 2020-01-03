American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of AXL opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

