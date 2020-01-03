Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives $30.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

