Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $28.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,737.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

