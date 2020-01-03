Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.40. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.