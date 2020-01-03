Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives $82.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Connection to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Connection to Hold
Brokerages Set Science Applications International Corp Price Target at $99.78
Brokerages Set Science Applications International Corp Price Target at $99.78
Simply Good Foods Co Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share
Simply Good Foods Co Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share
American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Analysts
American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Analysts
Tenaris SA Receives $30.47 Average Price Target from Analysts
Tenaris SA Receives $30.47 Average Price Target from Analysts
Air Transport Services Group Inc. Receives $28.60 Consensus PT from Analysts
Air Transport Services Group Inc. Receives $28.60 Consensus PT from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report