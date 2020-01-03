Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives $82.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

