Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $110.36

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.