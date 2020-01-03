Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

News stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a daily sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BDIC stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
