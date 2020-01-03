Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Lipocine Inc has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter worth $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

