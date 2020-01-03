TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith Sells 4,618 Shares

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $22,397.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,847.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $520.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,745.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,660 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 615,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 198,253 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

