Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 12,000 Shares

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) insider Joycelyn Morton acquired 12,000 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66).

Shares of ASX BPT opened at A$2.60 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. Beach Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.29 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of A$2.79 ($1.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.22.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

