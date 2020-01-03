Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 12,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) insider Joycelyn Morton acquired 12,000 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66).

Shares of ASX BPT opened at A$2.60 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. Beach Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.29 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of A$2.79 ($1.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.22.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Lipocine Inc CEO Mahesh V. Patel Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock
Lipocine Inc CEO Mahesh V. Patel Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock
TrueCar Inc EVP Simon Edward Smith Sells 4,618 Shares
TrueCar Inc EVP Simon Edward Smith Sells 4,618 Shares
Beach Energy Ltd Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 12,000 Shares
Beach Energy Ltd Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 12,000 Shares
LeMaitre Vascular Inc CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 710 Shares of Stock
LeMaitre Vascular Inc CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 710 Shares of Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 1,900 Shares
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 1,900 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report