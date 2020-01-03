LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 710 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $25,609.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

