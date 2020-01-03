InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 1,900 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,232.80.

On Monday, November 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,200 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,412.00.

Shares of ICMB opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

