Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Tom Kubota Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Tom Kubota bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,822.00.
Tom Kubota also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Tom Kubota bought 1,000 shares of Pacific Health Care Organization stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,090.00.
OTCMKTS:PFHO opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
About Pacific Health Care Organization
Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.