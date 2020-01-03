Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Tom Kubota Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Tom Kubota bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,822.00.

Tom Kubota also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Tom Kubota bought 1,000 shares of Pacific Health Care Organization stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,090.00.

OTCMKTS:PFHO opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Lipocine Inc CEO Mahesh V. Patel Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock
Lipocine Inc CEO Mahesh V. Patel Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock
TrueCar Inc EVP Simon Edward Smith Sells 4,618 Shares
TrueCar Inc EVP Simon Edward Smith Sells 4,618 Shares
Beach Energy Ltd Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 12,000 Shares
Beach Energy Ltd Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 12,000 Shares
LeMaitre Vascular Inc CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 710 Shares of Stock
LeMaitre Vascular Inc CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 710 Shares of Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 1,900 Shares
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 1,900 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report