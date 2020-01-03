AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 126,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

