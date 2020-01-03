Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Core Laboratories’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

CLB stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $75.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.