Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $192,274.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after buying an additional 686,501 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after buying an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

