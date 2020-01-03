FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $401.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

