Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Aravive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aravive news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

