Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Corp Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.96.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FB Financial by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

