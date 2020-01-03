First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for First Horizon National in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

