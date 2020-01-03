Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

