Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $198,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.