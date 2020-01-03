Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ONC opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$7.84.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.7815384 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

