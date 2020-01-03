Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AOSL. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $334.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.