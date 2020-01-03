Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

