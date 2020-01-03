Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of APM opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $33.28.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.