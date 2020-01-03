Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of APM opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $33.28.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

