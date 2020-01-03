Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $20.38

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.