Analysts Set Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $11.80

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Asure Software news, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $132,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $744,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,350 shares of company stock worth $4,977,344 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

