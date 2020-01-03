Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited Target Price at $20.38
Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited Target Price at $20.38
Analysts Set Asure Software Inc Target Price at $11.80
Analysts Set Asure Software Inc Target Price at $11.80
Medtronic PLC Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share
Medtronic PLC Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share
Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc Target Price at $49.00
Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc Target Price at $49.00
Assicurazioni Generali SpA Receives €17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Assicurazioni Generali SpA Receives €17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Allegiant Travel Receives $177.09 Average Target Price from Analysts
Allegiant Travel Receives $177.09 Average Target Price from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report