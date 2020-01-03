Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

