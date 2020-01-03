Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GSK opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

