Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) Receives €17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.29 ($20.11).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

