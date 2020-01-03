Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $177.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited Target Price at $20.38
Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited Target Price at $20.38
Analysts Set Asure Software Inc Target Price at $11.80
Analysts Set Asure Software Inc Target Price at $11.80
Medtronic PLC Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share
Medtronic PLC Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share
Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc Target Price at $49.00
Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc Target Price at $49.00
Assicurazioni Generali SpA Receives €17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Assicurazioni Generali SpA Receives €17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Allegiant Travel Receives $177.09 Average Target Price from Analysts
Allegiant Travel Receives $177.09 Average Target Price from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report