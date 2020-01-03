Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $177.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.