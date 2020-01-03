Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $75.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

