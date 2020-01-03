Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives $238.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.28.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,838.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,872 shares of company stock worth $31,547,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,551,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

