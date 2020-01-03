Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of ALIM opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Insiders have bought 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.