Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $3.00. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3,269,437 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on FNMA shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

