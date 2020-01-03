Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.34. Regis Resources shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,247,070 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Regis Resources Company Profile (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

