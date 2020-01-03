Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Spine Injury Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPIN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 45,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Spine Injury Solutions had a negative return on equity of 183.14% and a negative net margin of 1,080.65%.

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

