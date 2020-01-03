Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

