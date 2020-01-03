Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.68

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $6.58. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 254,160 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2846 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2,338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 177,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

