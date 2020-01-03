ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.15. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 118,746 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

