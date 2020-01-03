Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.43. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 121,688 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFIE shares. ValuEngine cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 211,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

