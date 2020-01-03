Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ALLT stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

