Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.84. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 24,232 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 983.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 136,106 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

