ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Swann raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Svb Leerink raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

ACAD opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,191,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,768. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

