Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.80 ($102.09).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €90.90 ($105.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.18. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.