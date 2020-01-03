Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Charles M. Sonsteby Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

