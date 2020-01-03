salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,654,900.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $1,654,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total value of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total value of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $802,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $166.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

