Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 13,663 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,411,251.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $172,851.90.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $470,091.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $420,224.42.

On Monday, October 7th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $182,286.00.

AYX stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5,003.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Wedbush set a $126.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

